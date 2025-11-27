79 Surrendered Naxal-Affected Youth Receive ₹10.33 Lakh for Skill Training

In a major step toward rehabilitation and mainstreaming of youths from Naxal-affected areas, the Narayanpur district administration on Thursday distributed incentive cheques worth ₹10,33,965 to 79 beneficiaries who completed skill development training under the Naxal Surrender, Victim Relief and Rehabilitation Policy 2025.

The beneficiaries, including surrendered cadres and Naxal-affected youth, underwent training through the District Skill Development Authority and the Livelihood College, Narayanpur, in trades such as driving, plumbing, tailoring, and other livelihood-focused skills. Most of the trainees hail from remote and inaccessible regions, including Sonpur, Abujhmad, and Kondagaon.

At a programme held at the District Panchayat hall, the Collector congratulated the trainees and urged them to use the incentive amount for constructive purposes such as children’s education, essential household needs, agriculture, and livelihood activities. He advised them to remain rooted in their villages and utilise their newly acquired skills in farming, house construction, and income-generating work.

Addressing women trainees, the Collector encouraged them to join self-help groups, expand tailoring activities collectively, enhance production, and move toward financial independence. Plumbing trainees were advised to assist in handpump installation, repairs, and water supply services in rural areas to strengthen village infrastructure.

The Collector also issued a caution against rising online financial frauds, urging beneficiaries not to trust unknown calls or links and to avoid sharing OTPs, ATM PINs, or bank details. Any suspicious activity should be immediately reported to the bank or district authorities, he added.

District officials were present during the event, which concluded with the distribution of cheques to all 79 trained beneficiaries. The initiative aims to support surrendered cadres in securing dignified livelihoods and integrating into the mainstream, marking a significant stride toward peace and social transformation in the region.

