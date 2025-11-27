Chhattisgarh Govt Clears Adani-Linked Hasdeo Mining Project, Triggers Outrage

In a major and controversial move, the BJP-led Chhattisgarh government has granted clearance to a large coal mining project in the ecologically fragile Hasdeo Aranya region, operated by the Adani Group. The approval, issued on November 25, just three days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to the state, has triggered sharp criticism from environmental groups and tribal rights activists.

The project clearance permits the felling of over seven lakh trees in the Hasdeo forests. Concerns have also intensified over reports that the region’s historic and culturally important Ramgarh hills could be buried under coal overburden once mining begins. Environmentalists have described the decision as “the beginning of ecological devastation,” while the Hasdeo Bachao Andolan is preparing to challenge the clearance in court.

BJP Govt Revives Stalled Mining Approval

According to official sources, the state government has approved the Kete Extension Open Cast Coal Mining Project in Surguña for Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd. (RRVUNL). The project involves 1,742.600 hectares of forest land, with mining operations contracted to the Adani Group.

Activists claim the previous Congress government had withheld clearance, citing severe ecological damage and the threat to tribal rights. They allege the current government pushed the approval “hastily and in favour of corporate interests,” while overlooking environmental safeguards and the dependence of indigenous communities on the Hasdeo forests.

Environmental groups warn that clearing such a vast expanse of forest will severely damage biodiversity, disrupt groundwater systems, and affect thousands of tribal families. “This is not just a policy decision; it is a blow to the lungs of Central India,” an activist said.

Also Read: ED Raids 15 Locations Nationwide in Probe Into Medical College Inspection Scam