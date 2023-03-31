8 Arrested For Putting Up Posters Against PM Modi In Gujarat

Gujarat police have arrested eight persons for allegedly putting up objectionable posters against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in public places and government properties Ahmedabad.

The police said that like "Modi Hatao Desh Bachao" were put up in various parts city on Thursday in an "unauthorized manner".

During the investigation, eight persons were arrested, police said.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president Isudan Gadhvi said that the arrested workers were party workers and alleged that the police action shows that the BJP is scared.

"Look at the dictatorship of BJP! Aam Aadmi Party workers in Gujarat have been jailed under various sections of the IPC in connection with the posters of Modi hatao desh bachao! If this is not fear of Modi and BJP, then what else? Try as hard as you want! Aam Aadmi Party workers will fight," Gadhvi tweeted.

Notably, the AAP had launched a nationwide poster campaign with slogans like "Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao" in 22 states

This was informed by AAP’s state convener Gopal Rai on Thursday.

He also alleged at a press conference that PM Modi is engaged in ending the country's democratic systems instead of fixing the education-health system and removing unemployment.

Posters in Hindi, English and all other regional languages are being put up in 22 states across the country.

"This campaign aims at sending the message across the nation about how PM Modi failed in fulfilling his promise to farmers, took away the rights of labourers, suppressed students in universities. PM Narendra Modi is engaged in ending the country's democratic systems," he alleged.

He further said that similar posters would be put up at universities across the nation to make students aware about the campaign.