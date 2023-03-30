Posters Questioning PM Modi's Educational Qualification Surface In Delhi

Fresh posters targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again cropped up in the national capital on Thursday.

This time, posters questioning the prime minister’s educational qualification have surfaced on the walls and pillars on the roadsides.

The caption read, “Kya Bharat ke pradhan mantri padhe-likhe hone chahiye (Should the PM of India be educated)?"

This comes a day after the Aam Aadmi Party released 'Modi Hatao Desh Bachao' posters in 11 languages in the national capital.

Apart from Hindi, Urdu, English and Punjabi, the posters had also been released in Gujarati, Telugu, Bengali, Oriya, Kannada, Malayalam and Marathi.

AAP state convenor Gopal Rai had earlier announced that the party will put up posters with the caption 'Modi Hatao Desh Bachao' across the country.

On March 23, the AAP held a big public meeting at Jantar Mantar under the slogan 'Modi Hatao Desh Bachao', which was addressed by AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann.

As many as 100 FIRS were registered and six people were arrested by Delhi Police for objectionable posters including those against PM Modi across the city.

The FIRs were registered under sections of the Printing Press Act and Defacement of Property Act, the police said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal later hit out at the Centre over the action by the Delhi Police saying, “Why is PM Modi so scared? Why is he so insecure? This is a normal poster anyone can put up such posters in a democracy."