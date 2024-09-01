8 Dead as Floods and Landslides Hit Andhra Pradesh

Heavy rain on Sunday morning severely affected Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, leading to extensive flooding and disruption of daily life. Several low-lying areas have been submerged, and roads are under water, causing significant traffic issues and disconnection between places. Train services have also been interrupted, and schools in Hyderabad have been closed as the coastal states brace for more rain in the coming days.
In Andhra Pradesh, the torrential downpour has resulted in both flooding and landslides, with at least eight fatalities reported. Five people died in landslides at Mogalrajapuram in Vijayawada, where large boulders fell on two houses. Additionally, in Guntur district, a teacher and two students were killed when their car was washed away while attempting to cross an overflowing stream. Many residents from low-lying areas have been moved to safer locations, and around 80 people have been rescued by national and state disaster relief forces. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who canceled all his programs on Saturday due to the adverse weather, has been actively monitoring the situation and has directed the release of Rs 3 crore to each district for relief measures.
The Central Water Commission (CWC) has warned that river levels in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are expected to rise over the next two days. A state-level control room for public SOS has been established to coordinate rescue efforts with disaster management agencies and the health department. Citizens have been advised to contact the control room at +919032384168 for emergency medical services. A three-member team, led by Dr. Subrahmanyeswari and Dr. MV Padmaja, will oversee emergency medical services in the control room until September 3.
Train services on the Vijayawada-Warangal route have been disrupted due to flooding, with local streams submerging tracks near Vijayawada and Tandalapusalapalli. Additionally, rainwater flowing over tracks near Kesamudram has forced the suspension of trains at nearby stations. Roads across the state are inundated, causing severe disruptions to daily life and property damage.
In Telangana, heavy rain has led to similar issues, with low-lying areas inundated and transportation heavily affected. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has instructed government officials to remain alert and take necessary precautions to prevent further incidents. Relief operations are being coordinated with state ministers, MPs, MLAs, and MLCs required to stay in their areas to assist with the response. Control rooms have been established in every district collector's office and in Hyderabad.
The relentless rain has also impacted Hyderabad, leading to the closure of all primary and secondary schools on Monday, September 2, as a precautionary measure. The Deputy Chief Minister, Bhatti Vikramarka, has led a midnight visit to the Madhira area to oversee relief efforts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reports that the depression in the Bay of Bengal, which triggered the heavy rain, has crossed the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts and is expected to continue moving northwestwards, bringing more rain to the region. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been stationed in Hyderabad and Vijayawada to support ongoing rescue operations.