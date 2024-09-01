8 Dead as Floods and Landslides Hit Andhra Pradesh

In Andhra Pradesh, the torrential downpour has resulted in both flooding and landslides, with at least eight fatalities reported. Five people died in landslides at Mogalrajapuram in Vijayawada, where large boulders fell on two houses. Additionally, in Guntur district, a teacher and two students were killed when their car was washed away while attempting to cross an overflowing stream. Many residents from low-lying areas have been moved to safer locations, and around 80 people have been rescued by national and state disaster relief forces. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who canceled all his programs on Saturday due to the adverse weather, has been actively monitoring the situation and has directed the release of Rs 3 crore to each district for relief measures.