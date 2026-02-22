8 Held for Alleged India Attack Plot; ISI, Bangladesh Links Suspected

In a major security crackdown, eight individuals suspected of hatching a large-scale terror conspiracy in India have been arrested from Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, sources said on Sunday.
Six of the accused, Mizanur Rahman, Mohammed Shabat, Umar, Mohammed Litan, Mohammed Shahid and Mohammed Ujjal, were picked up from garment manufacturing units in Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu. Two others were detained from different locations in West Bengal.
According to officials, the group is suspected to have links with Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Bangladesh-based extremist outfits. A Bangladeshi national is also said to be among those arrested.
Investigators believe the accused were operating using forged Aadhaar cards to conceal their identities. During the raids, police reportedly seized eight mobile phones and 16 SIM cards from their possession.
The arrests were carried out by the Tamil Nadu Police, and the suspects are now being handed over to the Delhi Police for further interrogation and investigation.
The development comes a day after sources indicated that Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba was allegedly plotting a possible blast near the Red Fort in Delhi, as well as other religious sites, including a temple in Chandni Chowk.
Sources suggest the conspiracy may have involved plans for an improvised explosive device (IED) attack. The alleged motive is believed to be retaliation for the February 6 suicide blast at a mosque in Islamabad, where 31 people were killed, and over 160 were injured. However, the responsibility for that attack was claimed by the Islamic State group.
Also Read: Terror Alert Issued in Delhi Over Possible LeT Strike Near Red Fort, Chandni Chowk