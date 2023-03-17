8 Killed, 11 Rescued After Cold Storage Collapses In UP

In a tragic incident, at least eight people were killed while 11 others have been rescued so far, after the roof of a potato cold storage collapsed in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal.

Following the incident, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams were pressed into action.

"A total of eight people have died and 11 people have been rescued. Some more people are missing. There is a basement in the building, and we are trying to reach there," said Moradabad DIG Shalabh Mathur.

Sambhal DM Manish Bansal said that sniffer dogs are being used to search for people trapped under the debris.

"NDRF is searching for the trapped people with the help of sniffer dogs. We have increased our force for the morning. Other teams of NDRF and SDRF will also come by morning," he said.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sambhal, Chakresh Mishra said that FIR has been registered against the owner.

"FIR registered against the owner and two others. We have detained four people for questioning. The main accused are absconding and are being searched. We will be able to tell the real reason for the collapse of this building only after the debris is removed," he said.

According to information, the incident took place around 11.30 am on Thursday at that the godown was already in a dilapidated condition.

The owners of the godown were identified as Ankur Agarwal and Rohit Agarwal.

The police said that both were booked.

"An FIR has been registered in the matter. Two accused (Ankur Agarwal and Rohit Agarwal) have been booked under section 304. Both the accused are the property owners where the incident took place," said Moradabad DIG Shalabh Mathur.

Meanwhile, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolence and announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs each to families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to those seriously injured. In addition, it has also been announced that all the injured will be given free treatment.