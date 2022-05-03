81.2 Lakh Deaths in India in 2020: CRS Report

Death registration has increased by 4.75 lakh in India in 2020 as compared to 2019. This was stated in the Civil Registration System (CRS) report 2020 published by the central government on Tuesday.

There was an increase of 4.87 lakh cases in 2018 and 6.90 lakh cases in 2019. The number of registered deaths has increased from 76.4 lakhs in 2019 to 81.2 lakhs in 2020. Out of the total registered deaths, the share of males and females is 60.2 per cent and 39.8 per cent.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Nagaland, Haryana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Andaman and Nicobar Island and Assam recorded an increase in death rate in 2020.

Bihar saw the maximum increase in the death rate with 18.3 per cent followed by Maharashtra with 16.6 per cent and Assam with 14.7 per cent.

States like Manipur, Chandigarh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Puducherry, Arunachal Pradesh and Kerala saw a decrease in death rates in 2020 with respect to 2019.

Meanwhile, deaths due to Covid-19, as per the MoHFW website (as of April 28, 2022) are total 5,23,693. Out of which 1,48,994 people died in the year 2020, which increased to 3,32,492 in 2021 and 40,207 in 2022.

On the other hand, the country registered 73.7 per cent birth rate. The number of registered births has decreased to 2.42 crores in 2020 from 2.48 crores in 2019. Out of the total registered births, the share of males and females is 52.0 per cent and 48.0 per cent respectively.

CRS is a universal, continuous, compulsory and permanent recording of birth, death and stillbirth. Registration of birth and death is done under a central Act “Registration of Birth and Death Act (RBD), 1969”.

