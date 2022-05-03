KIUG 2021: Amit Shah Felicitates Indian Hockey Team

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday felicitated the Indian Women's Hockey Team and Men's Hockey team who represented the country at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Shah was attending the closing ceremony of the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2021. Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai, MoS Nisith Pramanik and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi were also present at the event.

The postal cover brought out on the occasion of the closing ceremony of the Khelo India University Games 2021 was also released at the event.

Speaking at the occasion, Amit Shah lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, "We lagged behind even in Hockey. PM Modi came to power in 2014, and he set a goal that India would be the no.1 in all areas - including sports. He started a series of initiatives like Fit India, Khelo India University Games and today we can see its beautiful result.”

Also Read: Assam: Woman Dies After Tree Falls on Her, 2 Others Injured