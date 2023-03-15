84,866 Vacancies in Central Armed Police Forces: Centre Tells Rajya Sabha

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai told the Rajya Sabha that there are 84,866 vacancies in the county's Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) as of January 1, 2023, compared to the sanctioned 10,05,520 positions.

But, in a written response to a question, the Minister noted that vacancies in CAPFs emerge as a result of retirements, resignations, promotions, death, the new raising of battalions, and the formation of new jobs.

Mr. Rai further added that "recruitment of 31,785 persons in the CAPFs has been done in the past five months".

Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Shashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and Assam Rifles are among the CAPFs.

According to data, there are 3,706 openings in the Assam Rifles until January 1, 2023, compared to 65,536 sanctioned postings in the force.

Similarly, Rai mentions that the BSF has 19,987 vacancies against 2,65,277 sanctioned posts; the CISF has 19,475 vacancies against 1,61,551 sanctioned posts; the CRPF has 29,283 vacancies against 3,24,654 sanctioned posts; the ITBP has 4,142 vacancies against 90,728 sanctioned posts; and the SSB has 8,273 vacancies against 97,774 sanctioned posts.

The Minister's reply came to the question of the total number of sanctioned posts and vacancies in the CAPF.

When the total number of doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals in CAPF was queried, the data revealed that there was a total of 2,193 doctors available in the CAPF, with 247 postings of this rank remaining unfilled until January 1, 2023.

According to data until January 1, 2023, the CRPF had 750 doctors available and 34 postings of this rank were vacant, followed by the BSF, which had 545 doctors available and 54 unfilled posts.

There were 217 doctors available in the SSB and 174 in the Assam Rifles, respectively, whereas 45 and five vacancies of the same rank remained empty in both CAPFs until January 1, 2023.

The CRPF has 2,900 nurses and professionals, followed by the BSF with 1,791; the CISF with 241; the ITBP with 1,531; the SSB with 515; and the Assam Rifles with 1,420.

There were also 1,330 unfilled postings in the CRPF, 317 in the BSF, 81 in the CISF, 169 in the ITBP, 228 in the ITBP, and 229 in the Assam Rifles, according to the report.