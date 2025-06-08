88% Indians Trust PM Modi on National Interest Amid Indo-Pak Tensions: Survey

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, a recent nationwide survey has revealed that over 88% of respondents trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi on matters concerning national interest and security.

The survey, conducted on May 6 and 7, 2025, gathered responses from 14,671 individuals across the country. It was conducted digitally through various platforms, including websites, social media, and television channels via QR codes.

The backdrop to this survey was the launch of Operation Sindoor, a retaliatory strike by Indian forces targeting terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 civilian lives in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

High Public Confidence in PM Modi’s Security Approach

When asked whether Prime Minister Modi has consistently taken a strong stand on national security, 88.06% of respondents agreed, while 11.94% said they had no trust in his approach.

PM Modi Warns Pakistan: ‘Operation Sindoor Not Over’

Speaking at a public event in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi reiterated India’s firm resolve against terrorism. “We entered terrorist camps and destroyed them in Pakistan. Our Armed Forces showed such courage that the Pakistan Army ended up begging to stop the war,” he said.

He added, “To those who begged during Operation Sindoor, I say — don’t be mistaken. The operation is not over yet.”

The Prime Minister emphasized that India’s response to terrorism will continue with full force, with the timing and strategy left to the discretion of the Armed Forces.

India’s Consistent Response to Cross-Border Terrorism

India has adopted a more assertive counter-terrorism policy in recent years. Following the Uri terror attack in 2016, which killed 19 soldiers, the Indian Army carried out surgical strikes on terror launchpads across the LoC in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

In 2019, after 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the Pulwama bombing carried out by Jaish-e-Mohammed, the Indian Air Force conducted an airstrike on a major terror training camp in Balakot, Pakistan. The operation marked the first cross-LoC air raid by Indian forces since the 1971 war.

These responses signaled a decisive shift in India’s approach, aimed at deterring future attacks and asserting a strong stance on national defense.

