“We Now Have a PM Who Thinks Beyond 5 Years”—Subhash Ghai on Modi’s Long-Term Vision

Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai has heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hailing his leadership as transformative—not just for India’s infrastructure and economy, but for its “national character” and people’s mindset.

Speaking ahead of the 11th anniversary of the BJP-led NDA government, Ghai reflected on India’s journey of change, expressing admiration for the shift in public consciousness under Modi’s tenure.

From Kanchi to a New India

Recalling his 2014 film Kanchi, Ghai shared that the film's climax featured a poignant song—“Saare Jahan Se Accha, Woh Hindustan Kahan Hai?”—which questioned whether India was truly better than the rest of the world.

“There was an atmosphere of disappointment back then,” he said. “That’s why we wrote such a song.”

Ghai noted that the arrival of PM Modi in 2014 brought with it a clear promise of change—not just in development, but in the collective psyche of the Indian people.

“Modiji didn’t just aim for economic progress. He wanted to transform how Indians think—he wanted to redefine the national character of this country. That vision truly moved me.”

“A Vision for 2047, Not Just 5 Years”

Ghai emphasized that the government’s progress under PM Modi spans every sector—from infrastructure and technology to defense and education. But what stands out most, he said, is the long-term vision.

“We now have a government that plans for 2047, not just the next election. That kind of vision is rare. It’s commendable.”

“Indians Now Command Respect Globally”

Reflecting on India’s image on the global stage, Ghai noted a dramatic change in perception during his international travels.

“Earlier, when we traveled abroad, people saw us as citizens of a poor country. Today, Indians are respected—not just as consumers, but as global contributors and producers.”

He praised the Modi government's efforts in reshaping education and instilling a renewed sense of patriotism among the youth.

“There’s been a change in our education system. Children now think differently. Our national character is now deeply patriotic. We are prepared to face any challenge.”

“Modi’s Leadership Is Commendable”

Calling the government's progress “commendable”, Ghai concluded with warm congratulations to PM Modi and his team for building a stronger, more confident India.

