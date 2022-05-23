8th International Day of Yoga to be held at Mysuru

The main event of the 8th International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2022 will be held at Mysuru in Karnataka on June 21, 2022.

This was announced by Union Minister of Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday.

As this day is falling in the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” year, the ministry has also planned to observe it at 75 iconic locations across the country and is focusing on branding India on a global scale.

Addressing media persons, Sonowal said that another attraction on this year will be the Guardian Ring, a relay yoga streaming event which will capture and weave together digital feed of the day. The proposed plan is to initiate the streaming from Japan at 6 am local time.

Sonowal also informed that a series of events are planned in the run up to IDY and the 25-day countdown will be observed at Hyderabad on May 27, wherein around 10 thousand Yoga enthusiasts will participate in the Yoga demonstration.

The governor of Karnataka, union ministers, film stars, sports persons, celebrities, revered yoga gurus, eminent dignitaries, experts of yoga and allied science, local yoga institutions and yoga enthusiasts.

