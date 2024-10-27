9 Injured in Stampede at Mumbai’s Bandra Terminus

Nine passengers were reportedly injured in a stampede at Bandra Terminus early on Sunday morning as crowds surged to board a Gorakhpur-bound train.
The incident, attributed to the festive rush before Diwali, occurred around 3 am when train number 22921 from Bandra to Gorakhpur arrived at platform number 1. The train was scheduled to depart at 5:10 am.
A large crowd gathered on the platform, attempting to secure seats in the general compartment, which led to the chaotic stampede. Visuals from the scene revealed bloodstains on the platform floor as Railway Police and passengers transported the injured on stretchers.
Seven of the injured passengers are reported to be in stable condition, while two sustained critical injuries and are receiving medical treatment.
Meanwhile, authorities are investigating the circumstances that led to the stampede.