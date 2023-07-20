9 Killed, 13 Injured In Ahmedabad Double Accident Involving Thar, Jaguar

In a major mishap, at least nine people were killed and 13 others were injured in a double accident that occurred on Wednesday late night on a flyover near ISKCON temple on Sarkhej-Gandhinagar (SG) Highway in Ahmedabad city.
According to reports, a speeding Jaguar car rammed into people on the highway while they were standing on the highway to watch a previous accident between a truck and a Thar vehicle at that very spot.
The Thar vehicle reportedly hit the side of the dumper truck late night on Wednesday. A large crowd gathered at the accident site to view it. Suddenly, a speeding Jaguar car appeared that rammed into the crowd, killing at least nine people and injuring even more. The impact was so severe that it threw people about 25 to 30 feet away.
Among the injured, are a police constable and a homeguard personnel who were on duty at the time of the accident.
A senior medical officer informed that nine persons of the total 12 who were brought to the hospital were dead. The injured are currently being treated in the hospital.
Moreover, the driver of the Jaguar car – Satya Patel – is among those injured. The flyover near ISKCON temple has been temporarily shut following the incident.