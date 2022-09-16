9 Killed, 2 Injured As Wall Gives Way In UP's Lucknow

At least nine people were killed and two others were left injured after a wall in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow collpased following heavy showers.

District magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar reached the site of the accident to take stock of the situation.

The incident took place at Dilkusha, Cantt., in capital city Lucknow. Those injured in the incident were immediately rushed to the civil hospital nearby.

Doctors treating them informed that the two are currently out of danger and recovering.

Meanwhile, the district magistrate has announced financial aid to the families of those who died in the incident.

It may be noted that Lucknow received very heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours leading up to the collapse of the wall.