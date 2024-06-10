9 Killed, 33 Injured as Terrorists Open Fire On Pilgrim Bus In J&K

Senior police officers and other forces quickly arrived at the site, cordoning off the area. SSP Reasi Mohita Sharma stated, “Initial reports suggest that terrorists fired upon the passenger bus going from Shiv Khori to Katra. Due to the firing, the bus driver lost control and it fell into the gorge. Thirty-three people were injured in the incident. The rescue operation has been completed. The identities of the passengers have not been confirmed yet, they are not locals. Shiv Khori shrine was secured and area domination was done.”