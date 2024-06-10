9 Killed, 33 Injured as Terrorists Open Fire On Pilgrim Bus In J&K

At least nine people were killed and 33 injured after a bus carrying pilgrims fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district on Sunday, following a suspected terrorist attack.
The bus was transporting pilgrims to the Shiv Khori temple when it was allegedly attacked multiple times in Teryath village, Poni area, according to initial reports. Several empty bullet casings were found at the scene. The driver, losing control due to the attack, drove the bus into the gorge. Rescue operations were swiftly conducted, and the injured were transported to nearby hospitals.
Senior police officers and other forces quickly arrived at the site, cordoning off the area. SSP Reasi Mohita Sharma stated, “Initial reports suggest that terrorists fired upon the passenger bus going from Shiv Khori to Katra. Due to the firing, the bus driver lost control and it fell into the gorge. Thirty-three people were injured in the incident. The rescue operation has been completed. The identities of the passengers have not been confirmed yet, they are not locals. Shiv Khori shrine was secured and area domination was done.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been briefed on the situation and has instructed the Lt. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir to closely monitor it. On X (formerly Twitter), the J&K LG assured that those responsible for this heinous act would be punished soon, adding, “The Hon’ble PM has also directed that all the injured receive the best possible medical care and assistance.”
Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed deep sorrow over the attack and vowed that the perpetrators would face the full force of the law. Shah wrote on X, “Deeply pained by the incident of the attack on pilgrims in Reasi, J&K. Spoke to the Lieutenant Governor and the DGP, J&K, and inquired about the incident.”
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also condemned the attack, calling it extremely reprehensible.