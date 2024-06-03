Security Forces Eliminate 2 Terrorists During Gunfight in J&K's Pulwama

On Monday, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama killed two top terrorists associated with the Pakistan-based group Lashkar-e-Taiba.
The deceased have been identified as Riyaz Shethri, the operational commander for the Kashmir Valley, and his associate Rayees Dar.
Riyaz Shethri had been active since 2015 and was involved in over 20 terror-related incidents, including targeted killings, grenade attacks, and recruitment for terrorism. He was classified as an A+ terrorist and had a bounty of 10 lakh rupees on his head. Officials described the operation as a significant setback to Lashkar-e-Taiba's capabilities in South Kashmir.
The encounter occurred when security forces, acting on a tip-off about a terror hideout in Pulwama's Nehama area, initiated a cordon and search operation. The situation escalated into a gunfight when the terrorists opened fire on the search party. During the battle, the house used by the terrorists as a hideout caught fire.
This incident follows a recent encounter on May 7, where security forces killed two terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, including Basit Dar, an operative of the Lashkar-backed Resistance Front (TRF).