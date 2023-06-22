9 Killed After Car Falls into Ditch in Uttarakhand

As many as nine people were killed while two others sustained severe injuries after the SUV car in which they were travelling fell into a ditch in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh, reports emerged on Thursday.
According to reports, the incident was reported in Hokra when the 11 people onboard were en route to Kokila Devi temple from Sama village in Bageshwar district.
The Inspector General (IG) Kumaon, Nilesh Anand Bharne was quoted by ANI saying, “Car fell into a ditch at Hokra, in the Munsiyari block of Pithoragarh district. The police and administration teams have reached the spot. These people going to visit the temple were residents of Bageshwar.”
Meanwhile, the state chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami condoled the loss of lives and said, “Very sad news has been received about the casualties of many people due to the accident of a vehicle coming from Shama in Bageshwar towards Nachni in Pithoragarh. A rescue team has been dispatched to the spot for relief and rescue work. I pray to God to give peace to the departed souls.”