Bus Carrying Labourers Overturns in Uttar Pradesh, 30 Injured

More than two dozen of people sustained injuries after a bus full of labourers overturned on Thursday morning on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah.
According to reports, the bus was en route Shravasti to Gujarat when it overturned injuring at least 30 people onboard the bus.
The Circle Officer of the area was quoted by ANI saying, “The bus wasgoing from Shravasti to Gujarat, in which 80 labourers were abroad. In these, 30 labourers were injured. They have been admitted to Saifai Medical College. No one is seriously hurt. The accident happened because the driver fell asleep.”
On June 18, two passengers died on the spot after the bus in which they travelling met with an accident in Madhya Pradesh.
The incident was reported near Sikroda Bridge between Joura and Kailaras town when the bus was en route to Sabalgarh from Morena. On their way to Sabalgarh, the driver lost control over the wheels at a road turn following which the bus overturned in a pit.
In the accident, two passengers died on the spot while ten others sustained severe injuries and were currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kailaras, reports stated.
Later, two of the seriously injured passengers were shifted to Morena for advanced treatment.