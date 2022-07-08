9 Killed As Car Falls into Dhela River in Uttarakhand

Nine tourists from Punjab drowned after their car fell into the Dhela river in Uttarakhand's Ramnagar on Friday morning and was washed away by its strong current, police said.



The accident occurred at 5:45 am when the tourists, all residents of Patiala, were on their way back to Punjab, reported news agency PTI.



While four bodies have been recovered, five are still trapped in the car, they said.



A 22-year-old woman identified as Nazia was rescued alive from the car. She has been sent to the Ramnagar hospital, the report said.



The 10 tourists were residing at a resort in Dhela.