9 Naxalites Killed in Encounter with Security Personnel in Chhattisgarh

Nine Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.
The incident occurred during a search operation conducted by the police based on intelligence suggesting the presence of Naxalites in the border area of Dantewada and Bijapur districts.
The encounter, involving the security personnel and Naxalites from People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) company No 2, took place at around 10.30 am.
The bodies of the Naxalites, along with several seized weapons like Self Loading Rifle 303 and 12 Bore guns, were found at the scene. Although the operation is still ongoing with occasional gunfire, no security personnel have been harmed so far.
In separate incidents last week, three villagers were killed in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district by Naxalites, who suspected them of being police informers. During a recent visit to Chhattisgarh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held discussions on anti-Naxal strategies with the Directors General of Police from seven states.