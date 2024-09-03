Manipur Search Operations Uncover Large Cache of Arms and Explosives

Security forces have carried out extensive search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable regions of hill and valley districts in Manipur. During these operations, significant quantities of weapons and explosives were recovered.
From Kangchup Ponlen in Kangpokpi District, the following items were seized:
10 single bore barrel rifles
1 improvised mortar
9 improvised mortar barrels
20 gelatin sticks
30 detonators
10 meters of fuse
2 country-made rockets
2 kg of lead shot
94 fired cases
5 radio sets, along with chargers, adapters, and spare batteries
4 bulletproof harnesses (without plates)
1 helmet
Additionally, from Kharam Vaiphei in Kangpokpi District, security forces recovered one drone. In Kakching Lamdong, Kakching District, the following items were seized:
2 SLR rifles with 2 magazines
1 .32 pistol with a magazine
25 live ammunition rounds
2 Baofeng radio sets
2 BP covers
The operations also focused on the movement of essential items and vehicle checkpoints. Security forces ensured the movement of 229 vehicles along NH-37 and 214 vehicles along NH-2 with essential items. A total of 102 checkpoints were established across various districts of Manipur, leading to the detention of 222 individuals for various violations.
Earlier, in response to recent violence in Imphal West District, including an attack in Koutruk, police forces, including the IGP, DIG, and SP, conducted retaliatory firing and combing operations in coordination with the Army and Central Forces.
The operations aimed to counter armed miscreants and maintain order. Two police personnel were injured during these incidents. The police and Central Forces are closely monitoring the situation and have implemented further operations along the borders of Imphal West, Keithelmanbi, and Koutruk.