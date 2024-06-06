9 Trekkers Dead After Getting Trapped Due to Bad Weather in Uttarkashi

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the death of the trekkers. In a post on platform 'X', CM Dhami informed that other 13 trekkers have been safely rescued.

"The news of the death of 9 trekkers in an accident caused by bad weather on Sahastra Tal track is very sad. The administration has rescued 13 trekkers safely by conducting a rescue operation and a rescue operation is being conducted with the help of SDRF, district administration and Air Force to save other people. I pray to God to give peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear this immense loss and for the speedy and safe release of the trapped trekkers," the post on 'X' read.