Chopper Goes Into Tailspin En Route to Kedarnath, People Flee | Watch Video

In a heart-stopping moment near the Kedarnath helipad, a helicopter carrying seven individuals, including six passengers and a pilot, was forced to make an emergency landing due to technical issues. The incident unfolded approximately 100 meters away from the helipad, with footage capturing the helicopter's tail spinning just before touchdown, sending bystanders scrambling for cover. Miraculously, all passengers and the pilot emerged unharmed from the ordeal.
According to the district disaster management officer in Rudraprayag, the helicopter, operated by Kestrel Aviation Co., was en route from the Sirsi helipad to Shri Kedarnath Dham when the emergency landing became necessary at around 7:05 am. The exact nature of the technical problem was not disclosed.
This incident occurred amidst the annual Char Dham Yatra, a revered pilgrimage in Hinduism, which commenced on May 10 with the opening of three of the four sacred shrines – Gangotri, Yamunotri, and Kedarnath. The doors of the final shrine, Badrinath, opened on May 12. The Char Dham Yatra typically spans from April-May to October-November and holds deep spiritual significance for devotees.
Traditionally, pilgrims embark on the Char Dham Yatra in a clockwise direction, starting from Yamunotri, then proceeding to Gangotri, Kedarnath, and finally concluding at Badrinath. To manage the influx of pilgrims, the Uttarakhand government has mandated registration for all Char Dham Yatra participants. Offline registration in Haridwar and Rishikesh has been discontinued, with devotees now required to register online before undertaking the pilgrimage.
The emergency landing near the Kedarnath helipad serves as a reminder of the challenges and risks associated with the Char Dham Yatra, underscoring the importance of safety measures and vigilance during this sacred journey. Despite the close call, the incident concluded with a fortunate outcome, ensuring the safety of all individuals aboard the helicopter.