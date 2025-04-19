90-Year-Old Jain Temple Demolished In Mumbai, Thousands Join Protest Rally

The Jain community has expressed outrage over a recent move by the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation). The BMC recently demolished a 90-year-old Digambar Jain temple in Vile Parle (East), Mumbai. In response, community members staged a silent but determined protest in Mumbai today (19 April), expressing deep anguish.

"We are Jain, we will not STOP; we will not GIVE UP," and “We Want Justice; BMC Chor Hai" were among the slogans displayed on placards held by the protestors.

The peaceful demonstration began at the temple site and proceeded towards the BMC office in Andheri (East).

The temple, which had served as a place of worship since the 1930s, was demolished earlier this week. The BMC claimed the structure stood on land reserved for a recreational ground. However, members of the Jain community allege that the demolition was carried out in undue haste, even while legal proceedings were still ongoing.

According to the temple’s managing committee, a city civil court had dismissed their plea against the demolition on 8 April, but had granted an oral stay, allowing them time to appeal before the Bombay High Court. Despite this, the BMC proceeded with the demolition on 16 April.

Anil Shah, one of the trustees, was quoted by the media as saying: “The officials ignored our pleas, climbed on idols, and threw holy books onto the street. This wasn’t just an administrative action — it was a violation of our religious sanctity.”

In a separate case concerning illegal constructions, the Bombay High Court recently criticized the BMC for its mishandling of urban planning enforcement.

Jain leaders have reiterated that historical and religious structures must be treated with greater care, and that demolition should never occur without due process and sensitivity.