PM Modi Meets Jainacharya Ratnasundersurishwarji Maharaj Saheb In Dhule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met with Jain monk and Padma Bhushan awardee, Jainacharya Ratnasundersurishwarji Maharaj Saheb, in Maharashtra's Dhule during his election campaign visit to the state.
Sharing a photo of the meeting on X, Modi praised the spiritual leader, stating, "In Dhule, met Jainacharya Ratnasundersurishwarji Maharaj Saheb. His contribution towards social service and spirituality is commendable. He is also admired for his prolific writing."
Jainacharya Ratnasundersurishwarji, born on January 5, 1948, is a renowned figure in the Jain community, having authored over 400 books on spirituality and religion. In January this year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah released the 400th book written by the monk and sought his blessings.
Previously, in 2016, Prime Minister Modi launched Jainacharya's 300th book, Maru Bharat, Saru Bharat, which was published in both Gujarati and Hindi. The spiritual leader was conferred with the Padma Bhushan in 2017 for his outstanding contribution to spirituality.
Prime Minister Modi also kicked off his week-long election campaign in Maharashtra with a rally in Dhule, where he targeted the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). He criticized the alliance, stating, "The MVA is a vehicle that has neither wheels nor brakes, and there is a fight there to sit on the driver's seat."
Modi emphasized the importance of the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance for the state's development, assuring voters, "I assure you that the pace at which Maharashtra's development has gained in the last two-and-a-half years will not be allowed to stop."
Maharashtra's elections are scheduled for November 20, with votes to be counted on November 23. The ruling Mahayuti alliance faces off against the opposition MVA in this crucial assembly election.