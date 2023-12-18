92 MPs Suspended From Parliament In Unprecedented Move

In an extraordinary turn of events, 78 Members of Parliament, comprising both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members, were suspended today for organizing protests to press for a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the recent security breach in Parliament. Last week, 14 MPs were also suspended for a similar demand. Consequently, the total count of suspended MPs in this session has risen to 92.
In the Lok Sabha, 30 MPs have been suspended for the rest of the session, while three have been suspended until the privileges committee submits a report on their behavior. In the Rajya Sabha, 35 members have been suspended for the remainder of the session, and 11 have been suspended until a report by the privileges panel. Previously, Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien was suspended after he called for a discussion on the breach.
The MPs suspended from the Lok Sabha consist of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who is the Congress leader in the Lok Sabha, and Gaurav Gogoi, the party's deputy leader in the House. Additionally, Trinamool MPs Kalyan Banerjee, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Saugata Ray, and Satabdi Roy, along with DMK members A Raja and Dayanidhi Maran, are also among those who have been suspended.
Several members including Jairam Ramesh and Randeep Singh Surjewala from the Congress, Kanimozhi from the DMK, and Manoj Kumar Jha from the RJD have been suspended in the Rajya Sabha.
In a statement to the press, Chowdhury expressed that the government's conduct resembled dictatorship and that Parliament was being treated as the BJP's headquarters. He also mentioned that the Opposition had been collaborating with the government since the beginning of the session.
Chowdhury said, "This government has reached the apex of dictatorship. They have the majority, and they are wielding the stick of power. They want to run Parliament like a party office. But that cannot happen. We were eager for a discussion. The productivity of Parliament before December 13 is for all to see. It seems they find it easier to talk to the media, but are scared to speak in Parliament."
Mr. Gogoi accused the BJP government of steamrolling the Opposition and asserted that the Home Minister is hesitant to shoulder the blame for the significant security lapse. He stated that their demonstration outside the Lok Sabha will persist.
Amid the chaos in Rajya Sabha today, Vice-President and Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar was heard saying, "Many members are deliberately ignoring the bench. House is not functioning due to disruption."
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said with an Opposition-less Parliament, the government can now "bulldoze important pending legislations, crush any dissent, without any debate".
Earlier, Jairam Ramesh, a leader of the Congress party, stated on X that the opposition is demonstrating against the government's rejection of their request for a statement from the Home Minister.
"The Prime Minister speaks to a leading newspaper on the very serious December 13th security breach in the Lok Sabha. The Home Minister speaks to a TV channel on the security breach. Parliament is in session. INDIA parties are demanding a statement from the Home Minister in both Houses on the shocking incidents. It is a simple, straightforward and legitimate demand. But Home Minister refuses to make a statement which is his duty and responsibility," Mr Ramesh said in the post.
In his initial comments regarding the security breach, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed to Dainik Jagran newspaper in an interview that the situation was extremely serious. He emphasized that there is no necessity to engage in a debate and stressed the importance of conducting a thorough investigation into the matter.
The Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, has upheld the Opposition's request for the Home Minister's statement by asserting that the security within the House falls under the secretariat's jurisdiction. He emphasized that the Centre will not be permitted to intervene in these responsibilities. He stated, The government is not authorized to interfere with the Lok Sabha secretariat's duties, and we will ensure that it does not happen.
Startling events unfolded in the Lok Sabha chamber on Wednesday as two trespassers leaped from desk to desk and released colored smoke from canisters. Meanwhile, their accomplices staged a similar demonstration outside the Parliament. According to investigators, the intruders claimed that their aim was to highlight the issues of violence in Manipur, unemployment, and challenges faced by farmers. At present, a total of six individuals have been apprehended in connection with the incident. The Delhi Police have taken a strict stance by invoking the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, a stringent anti-terror law, against the trespassers.