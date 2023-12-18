"Murder Of Democracy": Congress MP Abdul Khaleque On Suspension

Terming it a blatant murder of democracy, Abdul Khaleque, Congress MP from Assam's Barpeta on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Centre after being suspended from the Lok Sabha for the remainder of the ongoing winter session.
Speaking after his dismissal from the Lok Sabha today, Abdul Khaleque said that this is an attempt to silence the opposition MPs in the Parliament.
Khaleque told reporters, "We are witnessing the murder of democracy as we know it. We had asked a question that why the home minister did not answer in the Parliament, because of which 31 MPs were suspended and three of us were forwarded to the Privileges Committee."
"The Centre is trying to take away the voices of the opposition MPs in the Parliament to further their agenda," added Abdul Khaleque.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla suspended as many as 33 Opposition MPs on Monday, including Congress stalwart Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, for the remainder of the winter session of Parliament. Assam MPs namely Gaurav Gogoi and Abdul Khaleque were also suspended for disrupting house proceedings.
Taking to X, Kaliabor MP Gaurav Gogoi said, "It is only insecurity that prevents the Home Minister from speaking inside Parliament on a matter of national security. Amit Shah does not want his failure in gathering intelligence on the breach inside Parliament to go on the record."
The MPs were suspended for brandishing placards in the House while protesting and calling for a response from Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the security breach in the Lok Sabha.
The recent development occurred just a few days following the suspension of 13 MPs, nine of whom were from the Congress party, for displaying banners and causing disruption.
For the past week, the combined opposition has been requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah to make statements, leading to multiple interruptions.
In an interview on Saturday, Prime Minister Modi stated that an investigation into the incident, rather than a debate in Parliament, was required. In response to his remark, the Congress accused him of avoiding a debate on the subject because the BJP sought to protect its MP Pratap Simha, whose office issued entry cards to the two intruders who caused a commotion inside the Lok Sabha.