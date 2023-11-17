9th Edition Of India - Sri Lanka Joint Exercise "MITRA SHAKTI-2023” Commenced in Pune

Exercise MITRA SHAKTI – 2023 will also involve employment of Drones and Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems besides helicopters. Drills to secure helipads and undertake casualty evacuation during counter-terrorist operations will also be rehearsed jointly by both sides. Collective efforts will focus on achieving an enhanced level of interoperability amongst the troops and reduce the risk of life and property while keeping the interests and agenda of the UN at the forefront during peace keeping operations.