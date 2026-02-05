9th Edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha to Be Held on February 6

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interactive program with students, Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC), is back for its 9th edition on Friday, February 6, 2026, at 10 am. The program is aimed at helping students deal with exam stress while celebrating exams as a joyous and meaningful part of life.

This year, PPC will be telecast live on the Prime Minister’s YouTube channel, Doordarshan(DD), and the Ministry of Education’s social media platforms. Additionally, several OTT platforms, including WAVES OTT, Amazon Prime Video, Jio, ZEE5, Sony LIV, and Spotify (audio), will stream the program, making it accessible to students nationwide.

In alignment with NEP 2020, the initiative encourages students to approach exams with confidence, positivity, and holistic well-being, turning the exam season into a celebration, or Utsav. The Prime Minister’s book, “Exam Warriors,” which is available in multiple languages and Braille, emphasises self-belief and the importance of addressing exam-related stress so that children can enjoy a fun-filled and balanced childhood.

For the first time, PPC 2026 was held across multiple locations, covering all corners of India. In addition to Delhi, events took place in Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Dev Mogra (Gujarat), and Guwahati(Assam), ensuring that students from the East, West, North, South, and Central India could participate.

Leading up to the program, schools across the country organised student-centric engagement activities, including the Swadeshi Sankalp Daud, a run/walk promoting self-reliance, and quiz and writing competitions at selected Kendriya Vidyalayas on Parakram Diwas. Over 4.81 crore students participated in these activities, reflecting the scale and reach of the initiative.

Over the years, Pariksha Pe Charcha has grown into a nationwide movement, engaging students, parents, and teachers alike. For the 9th edition, registrations surpassed 4.50 crore participants through the MyGov portal, setting a new benchmark and showing the growing enthusiasm and support for the program.

