Pariksha Pe Charcha in Assam: PM Modi to Interact with Students on River Cruise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set for a packed schedule in Assam on Sunday, with key engagements focusing on students, historical remembrance, and infrastructure development.

As part of the Pariksha Pe Charcha programme, the Prime Minister will interact with 25 meritorious students from Assam in a unique setting aboard a cruise on the Brahmaputra River in Guwahati.

The interaction, held ahead of examinations, aims to engage directly with students and address academic and personal challenges in an informal and encouraging environment.

Following the student interaction, Prime Minister Modi will visit the Swahid Smarak Kshetra at Paschim Boragaon in Guwahati, where he will pay homage to the martyrs of the Assam Movement.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister will travel to Dibrugarh district, where he will lay the foundation stone of a fertiliser plant at Namrup.

The project, with a planned production capacity of 12.7 lakh metric tonnes, is aimed at boosting fertiliser production and supporting agricultural growth in Assam and the wider Northeast region.

The Sunday engagements follow the Prime Minister’s visit on Saturday, during which he inaugurated the new terminal building of Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport in Guwahati.

During the inauguration, Modi also unveiled a statue of Bharat Ratna Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi at the entrance of the new terminal complex, paying tribute to the iconic leader and Assam’s first Chief Minister.

