A SpiceJet Flight Hits Pole at Delhi Airport

A SpiceJet aircraft hit a pole at the Delhi Airport on Monday, damaging both the plane and the pole.

The collision took place when the Boeing 737-800 aircraft was moving from the passenger terminal to the runway today morning, said sources.

Sources further informed that none of the passengers were injured and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has begun an investigation into the matter.

The flight was headed to Jammu before its right wing hit the pole, damaging the aileron - a hinged part on the trailing end of the wing that helps steer the plane.

The aircraft had to return to the bay and the passengers were boarded on another plane, stated a report of NDTV.

In a statement, a SpiceJet spokesperson said, "On March 28, 2022, SpiceJet flight SG 160 was scheduled to operate between Delhi and Jammu."

"During push back, the right wing trailing edge came in close contact with a pole, causing damage to aileron. A replacement aircraft has been arranged to operate the flight," he said.

