PM Modi To Hand Over 5.21 Lakh Houses Under PMAY-G

Around 5.21 lakh beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) in Madhya Pradesh will be handed over the newly built houses on Tuesday. The houses will be handed over to the new owners after a ‘Grih Pravesham’ ceremony which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually.
The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that the PM will also address the gathering on the occasion and noted that it has been his constant endeavour to provide pucca houses with basic amenities to the needy families in the country.
It added that this would mark yet another step in that direction.
The function, which will be held tomorrow, will witness traditional celebrations with conch, lamp, flowers and rangoli organised in new houses.
The PMO also said that the implementation of the PMAY-G in the state has seen many innovative steps including training of masons, using fly ash bricks, inclusion of women, empowering women self-help groups (SHGs) by providing them with loans and the use of technology for the better execution and monitoring of projects.
The implementation of the PMAY-G in Madhya Pradesh is witnessing many unique and innovative steps such as training thousands of masons, including women, using fly ash bricks, empowering women self-help groups (SHGs) by providing them with loans for centring material and using technology for better execution and monitoring of projects, the PMO said.