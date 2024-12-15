Ration Distribution System Streamlined in Assam with Aadhaar Linkage: CM Sarma

On Sunday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma oversaw the distribution of ration cards across 49 constituencies in the state. During his address, the Chief Minister emphasized the significant improvements made in the ration distribution system, particularly the introduction of linking ration cards with Aadhaar cards.

He highlighted that this move had uncovered 60 lakh additional ration cards, streamlining the process to ensure that beneficiaries now receive rice only after machine verification.

CM Sarma explained that under the previous system, rice was distributed on specific dates, sometimes leading to delays where beneficiaries would miss out on rice for one or two months. “However, under the previous system, beneficiaries sometimes did not receive their rice for one or two months due to delays. Now, the distribution system ensures that beneficiaries will receive their rice from the 1st to the 10th of every month,” he said.

The Chief Minister also announced that in the fiscal year 2023-24, 52 lakh individuals were provided with ration cards in Assam, with a goal of issuing 20 lakh new cards. In the first phase, 6,52,215 people have received their cards, and by December 22, nearly 20 lakh people across 76 constituencies will have their ration cards.

Addressing political criticisms, Sarma took a jibe at the Congress, accusing the party of benefiting the wealthy through ration schemes. He also highlighted the government’s medical assistance initiative, where ration cardholders can access medical aid up to ₹5 lakh through the Prime Minister’s Ayushman Bharat scheme and the Chief Minister’s Ayushman Bharat Card. “Under the current system, ration cardholders can avail of government medical assistance up to ₹5 lakh through the Prime Minister’s Ayushman Bharat scheme and the Chief Minister’s Ayushman Bharat Card,” he added.

The Chief Minister further discussed the Orunodoi Scheme, revealing that the beneficiary selection week would run until the 28th of December. He stated that while each constituency had 22,000 beneficiaries previously, this number would now increase to 8,000-10,000 per constituency. “Previously, each constituency had around 22,000 Orunodoi beneficiaries, but this time, the number will increase to 8,000-10,000 per constituency. In the past, 27 lakh people benefited from the Orunodoi Scheme, but now, 40 lakh families will be able to benefit,” he said.

Sarma also mentioned the third phase of the Lakhpati Baideo (Didi) verification process, set to complete on the 28th. The government is also exploring the possibility of providing dal and sugar at subsidized rates under the ration card scheme, with prices as low as ₹25 for dal and ₹15-20 for sugar, significantly lower than the open market rates. “There are discussions on whether it will be possible to provide dal (lentils) and sugar at subsidized rates under the ration card scheme. The government is considering providing dal at ₹25 and sugar at ₹15-20, which is much cheaper compared to open market prices,” he added.

Reflecting on previous years, the Chief Minister recalled that before 2014, political leaders' families were often the ones benefiting from the announcements of APSC results. He criticized the Congress for its practices and claimed that during his tenure, 1.5 lakh jobs had been provided, without any form of bribery. He pointed out that no one had to pay money to secure a job, emphasizing that the government had provided jobs without any favoritism. “I recall that before 2014, political leaders' families were often the ones benefiting from the announcements of APSC results. Under my leadership, 1.5 lakh jobs have been provided, without any form of bribery. No one had to pay money to secure a job,” said Sarma.

In contrast, he claimed that during previous governments, political power was used for personal gain. The Chief Minister emphasized that under his leadership, the government had created a transparent and efficient system for job distribution.