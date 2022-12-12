AAI Takes up Infra Development of New and Existing Airports

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is undertaking development of infrastructure at the airports, depending upon the commercial viability, traffic demand, availability of land etc. in order to meet the challenges presented by this unprecedented growth in air traffic

Further, in order to boost the growth in the aviation sector, AAI and other private airport operators have taken up the development of new and existing airports with a projected capital expenditure of around Rs. 98,000 crore over the next five years.

Government of India (GoI) has accorded 'In-Principle' approval for setting up of 06 Greenfield Airports namely, Dholera (at a sanction of Rs.1305 crore) and Hirasar (Rs.1405 crore) in Gujarat, Dagadarthi (Rs.293 crore), Bhogapuram (Rs.2500 crore) and Oravakal (Kurnool) (Rs.187 crore) in Andhra Pradesh and Donyi Polo (Rs.646 crore), Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh during the last 7 years. Out of these, Oravakal and Donyi Polo airports have been operationalised.

Kailashahar Airport has been earmarked for starting operation under RCS UDAN. AAI has spent more than Rs. 2 crore for renovation of existing Terminal Building which is presently being used for Helicopter operation during VIP movements. The existing runway Length of 800 meter is not suitable for fixed wing aircraft operation. Accordingly, AAI has projected a land requirement of 52 acre for extension of runway from 800 meter to 1200 meter and 17 acre for cityside development of the Airport for operation of ATR type of Aircraft.