Indian, Chinese Troops Clash at Arunachal Border

Some Indian Army soldiers were reportedly injured in a clash with Chinese troops in Arunachal Pradesh on December 9. Confirming the development, the Indian Army said in a statement, "In certain areas along the LAC in the Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh, there are areas of differing perception, wherein both sides patrol the area up to their claim lines. This has been the trend since 2006."

"On 9 December 2022, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector, which was contested by our own troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides,” the statement added.

The statement further reads, "Both sides immediately disengaged from the area. As a follow-up of the incident, our Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue following structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity."

Indian Army chief General Manoj Pandey had last month termed the situation along the LAC as "stable but unpredictable." The India-China border had been relatively silent amid ongoing rounds of discussions between the military leadership of both countries.

Despite India and China having 16 rounds of consultations achieving some de-escalation, several issues still remain unaddressed. With the onset of winter, Indian armed forces had started fortifying its infrastructure along the border. The Army chief stated that India's actions on LAC are being carefully calibrated to be able to safeguard our interests and sensitivities.

This is a developing story