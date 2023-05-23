AAP Alleges Cops ‘Manhandling’ Manish Sisodia, Delhi Police Dismiss Charge

A few moments after the video of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia allegedly being manhandled by a policeman surfaced on social media platforms on Tuesday, the police dismissed the allegations put forward by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and stated they didn't misbehave with him.
Clarifying the action of the policeman who was seen having his arm around Sisodia, the Delhi Police said that it is against the law to issue statements to the media by the accused in judicial custody.
The police, further rejecting the allegation, termed AAP’s reaction as ‘Propaganda’. Taking to their official Twitter handle, the police stated, “The talk of police misbehavior with Mr. Manish Sisodia at the time of production in Rouse Avenue Court is propaganda. The police response publicized in the video was imperative from a security point of view. It is against the law to issue statements to the media by the accused in judicial custody.”
The clarification by the Delhi Police came after a video surfaced on the internet where it was showing policemen surrounding Sisodia when media people were asking questions on the Delhi ordinance. The police were seen dragging him to ensure that he is unable to give any statement to the media.
AAP leaders including chief minister Arvind Kejriwal criticized the police behavior saying, “Does the police have the right to misbehave with Manish ji like this? Has the police been asked from above to do this?”
Meanwhile, countering Delhi Police’s statement, AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj in a press conference said, “Modi’s relative Sukesh Chandrashekhar talks to the media in front of the police.” He then showed a few videos of Chandrashekhar interacting with the media.
It may be noted that a Delhi court extended the judicial custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia till June 1 in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.