AAP Alleges Cops ‘Manhandling’ Manish Sisodia, Delhi Police Dismiss Charge

The police, further rejecting the allegation, termed AAP’s reaction as ‘Propaganda’. Taking to their official Twitter handle, the police stated, “The talk of police misbehavior with Mr. Manish Sisodia at the time of production in Rouse Avenue Court is propaganda. The police response publicized in the video was imperative from a security point of view. It is against the law to issue statements to the media by the accused in judicial custody.”