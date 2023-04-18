Court Reserves Verdict on Manish Sisodia’s Bail Plea in ED Case for April 26

A Delhi court reserved the order on Delhi's Former Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia's bail petition in connection with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

The order will be pronounced at 4 pm on April 26.

Special Judge MK Nagpal on Tuesday decided to reserve the order on the bail plea of Sisodia and fixed April 26 for the pronouncement of the order.

Appearing for Manish Sisodia, Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan submitted that it is not the job of the ED to tell what happened in the GoM and the cabinet, the job of the ED should be to tell that if any crime was committed, and who benefited from it.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in the liquor policy case on February 26 and was sent to 14-day judicial custody on March 6. The ED also made another arrest in the case earlier, as it took Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai into its custody.

ED, last year, filed its first chargesheet in the case. The agency said it has, so far undertaken nearly 200 search operations in this case after an FIR was filed, taking cognizance of the CBI case registered on the recommendation of Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

On March 20, the judicial custody of the former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister was extended by 14 days. His judicial custody was further extended till April 17. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) moved an application in the court seeking an extension of the AAP leader's judicial custody, saying that the investigation is at a "crucial stage".