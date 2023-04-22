AAP Announces Priyanka Kakkar as National Chief Spokesperson

Following EC's recognition, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had took to Twitter and said, "National party in such a short time? This is nothing less than a miracle. Many congratulations to all. Crores of people from the country have taken us here. People expect a lot from us. Today, people have given us this huge responsibility. Lord, bless us to fulfil this responsibility well."

On April 16, Kejriwal was summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in alleged liquor excise scam.

After leaving the office, Kejriwal said that the entire allegations of liquor excise scam are nothing but motivated by dirty politics.

He said, “The entire accusations and allegation made against us in connection with the liquor excise scam is motivated by cheap and dirty politics.”

“Aam Aadmi Party is an honest party and it is our basic ideology. We may die but won’t compromise with our ideology and honesty. This is why they (BJP) are attempting to throw dirt at us,” Kejriwal added.

The AAP chief further said that the other parties were not able to do remarkable works so they were trying to defame the party.

Kejriwal said, “The second reason is that Delhi and Punjab are doing impressive works which they are not able to make up with so they are attempting these unethical tactics. In thirty years, they were unable to build a good school in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh. As they are not able to live up to our standards, they attempting to defame our party.”