All Accusations in Liquor Excise Scam is Motivated by Dirty Politics: Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday left the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office in the national capital after 9.5 hours of questioning.

After leaving the office, Kejriwal said that the entire allegations of liquor excise scam are nothing but motivated by dirty politics.

He said, “The entire accusations and allegation made against us in connection with the liquor excise scam is motivated by cheap and dirty politics.”

CM Kejriwal thanked CBI officials for their respectful behavior during the entire interrogation process. He said, “Firstly, I would like extend my gratitude towards the CBI officials for their hospitality and treating us with respect throughout the interrogation process. I have answered to all their questions. As I told earlier today that we don’t have anything to hide from anyone.”

“Aam Aadmi Party is an honest party and it is our basic ideology. We may die but won’t compromise with our ideology and honesty. This is why they (BJP) are attempting to throw dirt at us,” Kejriwal added.

The AAP chief further said that the other parties were not able to do remarkable works so they were trying to defame the party.

Kejriwal said, “The second reason is that Delhi and Punjab are doing impressive works which they are not able to make up with so they are attempting these unethical tactics. In thirty years, they were unable to build a good school in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh. As they are not able to live up to our standards, they attempting to defame our party.”

“People have started to realize that in 75 years what was not done is now possible under AAP government and so our party is spreading all over the country. At first, we formed government in Delhi, followed by Punjab and now we have become a national party. We are living up to people’s expectations. That is why they are trying ruining us however, they will be unsuccessful because the general public is standing with us,” he added further.