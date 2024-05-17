AAP Calls Swati Maliwal "Face And Pawn" Of BJP's Conspiracy

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj also commented on the video, highlighting inconsistencies in Maliwal’s narrative. "Some things can be understood by watching this video of May 13 - 1. The woman is saying that she has called the police, which means that the so-called assault has already taken place. 2. The officers in the Safari are Delhi Police officers on security duty. She does not tell them even once that she has been beaten up badly. 3. Today, the video of May 17 shows that she is not able to walk properly. But even immediately after the so-called serious injuries, in this video she is comfortably sitting on the sofa and dialling the phone. She is threatening the police and Bibhav with great enthusiasm. 4. On May 13, medical examination was not done even on the request of police. I hope more CCTV videos will come out and everyone will know the truth," Bharadwaj stated.