"Kicked on Chest, Stomach", Swati Maliwal Alleges in FIR Against Kejriwal's Aide

According to the FIR, on May 13, Maliwal visited Kejriwal’s camp office at his Civil Lines residence where she called and messaged Kumar, but couldn’t reach him. As she waited for the CM in the drawing room, Kumar “suddenly barged in, screamed at her without provocation and abused her”, before allegedly assaulting her, it states.

"I went inside the camp office and called CM's PS Bibhav Kumar but I could not go in. I then sent a message on his mobile number (through WhatsApp). However, there was no response. I then went inside the residential area through the main door as I have always done in the past year since Bibhav Kumar was not present I entered the residence area and informed the staff present there to tell the CM here to meet him," the FIR read.