"Kicked on Chest, Stomach", Swati Maliwal Alleges in FIR Against Kejriwal's Aide

The FIR lodged by the Delhi Police against the Personal Secretary of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has brought to light several startling facts in connection to the alleged assault on AAP MP and former DCW Chief Swati Maliwal.
According to sources, the FIR registered at the Civil Lines police station states that Swati Maliwal was allegedly slapped multiple times, “kicked on the chest, stomach and pelvis area”, and threatened with dire consequences.
In connection to this, Kumar has been booked under IPC sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force on woman with intent to disrobe), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt).
According to the FIR, on May 13, Maliwal visited Kejriwal’s camp office at his Civil Lines residence where she called and messaged Kumar, but couldn’t reach him. As she waited for the CM in the drawing room, Kumar “suddenly barged in, screamed at her without provocation and abused her”, before allegedly assaulting her, it states.
"I went inside the camp office and called CM's PS Bibhav Kumar but I could not go in. I then sent a message on his mobile number (through WhatsApp). However, there was no response. I then went inside the residential area through the main door as I have always done in the past year since Bibhav Kumar was not present I entered the residence area and informed the staff present there to tell the CM here to meet him," the FIR read.
It further read, “One of the staff members came and told me that CM was coming to meet me and suddenly, the PS of CM, Bibhav Kumar barged into the room. He started screaming without any provocation and even started abusing me. I was stunned by this…and I reacted by telling him to stop talking to me like this and to call the CM.”
Maliwal further alleged that Kumar threatened her with dire consequences when she dialed the police PCR number, 112. He left the room before coming back with security personnel, who “asked me to leave the premises” at his behest.
The FIR states, “He (Kumar) pounced on me… brutally dragged and deliberately pulled my shirt up… I hit my head on the centre table… he kicked me on my chest, stomach and pelvis area… I told him that I was on my periods but he continued to attack me with full force again and again.”
It may be mentioned that the National Commission for Women (NCW) had summoned Bibhav Kumar, the Personal Secretary of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, to appear before the commission today.
However, the NCW took to platform ‘X’ and stated that the NCW officers along with the ACP of Civil Lines attempted to serve a notice of hearing to Bibhav Kumar. However, the occupants of the house refused to accept the notice, the officers affixed it on the gate of his residence.
The NCW tweet read, "Officers of the NCW, along with the ACP of Civil Lines, New Delhi, attempted to serve a Notice of Hearing to Bibhav Kumar at his residence. When the occupants of the house refused to accept the notice, the officers affixed it on the gate of his residence. The hearing is scheduled for 18th May at the NCW Office."