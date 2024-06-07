AAP-Congress Alliance Ends With LS Polls; AAP To Go Solo In Assembly Elections
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai announced on Thursday that their alliance with the Congress is solely for the Lok Sabha elections. AAP plans to contest next year's assembly elections independently. After a meeting with party MLAs and senior leaders at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, Rai emphasized that the party fully supports the INDIA bloc for the Lok Sabha polls.
Rai clarified that the INDIA bloc was formed specifically for the Lok Sabha elections. However, for the Vidhan Sabha elections, AAP intends to compete with full vigor.
"The INDIA bloc was only for contesting the Lok Sabha polls. Several parties fought elections together and AAP was also a part of it. As of now, there is no alliance for the Delhi Assembly polls," he stated.
During the meeting, it was acknowledged that the public mandate in the Lok Sabha elections opposed "dictatorship." Despite adverse circumstances, including the imprisonment of top leaders, AAP managed to reduce the victory margins in all seats. Rai noted that there was initial disappointment among AAP workers following Kejriwal's arrest, but the party stayed united and resilient against "dictatorship."
Rai pointed out that the AAP-Congress alliance's most significant benefit was the reduced victory margins for BJP candidates in Delhi. He announced plans for upcoming meetings: one with councillors on June 8 and another with all Delhi party workers on June 13. Despite Kejriwal's imprisonment, the party's struggle continues, according to the AAP Delhi convener.
Additionally, it was decided that all party MLAs would meet with workers over the weekend to expedite development projects now that the Model Code of Conduct has been lifted.
In the recent Lok Sabha elections, the AAP-Congress coalition did not secure any seats in Delhi, with the BJP winning all seven parliamentary seats for a record third time.