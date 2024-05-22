Atishi Accuses BJP Of Stopping Delhi's Water Supply To Target AAP

Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of deliberately creating a water crisis in Delhi by stopping the Yamuna water supply. Addressing a press conference, Atishi claimed that this action was part of a conspiracy by the BJP to disrupt the ruling AAP and inconvenience the people of Delhi ahead of the voting on May 25.
Atishi alleged that the BJP, through its control of the Haryana Government, has halted the flow of Yamuna water to Delhi. She stated, "This has been done to disturb the people of Delhi and cause a water crisis here. An investigation revealed that the Haryana Government is stopping the Yamuna water flow to Delhi."
She further noted that the water level of Yamuna in Delhi had fallen below 671 feet for the first time, recording a level of 670.9 feet. Atishi announced that the Delhi government would write to the Haryana Government about the issue and, if necessary, move an urgent application before the court to resolve the matter.
Atishi urged the people of Delhi not to fall for the BJP's tactics, expressing confidence that the electorate would support the INDIA Alliance. She emphasized that immediate measures were being taken to mitigate the water crisis, including increasing the number of water tankers and extending the operating hours of borewells from 16 to 22 hours.
This accusation comes amid heightened political tensions as Delhi approaches the voting date, with both AAP and BJP vying for control and influence in the national capital.