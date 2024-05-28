AAP Minister Atishi Summoned By Delhi Court In Defamation Case

Launching a sharp attack against the BJP, Atishi questioned, "I want to ask the BJP how they formed governments in Goa, Manipur, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Arunachal Pradesh without attaining majority seats. How MPs from their parties come to join the BJP." She further added, "I also want to know how, after the NCP gets divided into two factions, the leaders who join the BJP get rid of all CBI and ED cases. The BJP must answer that when Praful Patel joined the BJP, all the cases related to the Air India scam got closed."