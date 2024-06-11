Delhi Minister Atishi Calls Power Outage "Extremely Worrying"

The power outage, which began at 2:11 p.m., was attributed to a fire at a PGCIL sub-station in Mandola, Uttar Pradesh. Delhi relies on this sub-station for 1200 MW of power, leading to significant disruptions across the national capital. Atishi explained in a post on 'X', "There is a power outage in many parts of Delhi from 2:11 p.m. This is due to a fire at sub-station of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) in Mandola, UP. Delhi receives 1200 MW of power from the Mandola sub-station, and therefore many parts of Delhi have been affected. The power restoration process has begun and electricity is now gradually returning to different areas."