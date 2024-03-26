AAP Plans Protest at PM Modi's Residence Over Kejriwal's Arrest

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to encircle Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on Tuesday, protesting against the arrest of party convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a defunct liquor policy case.
In anticipation of the demonstration, Delhi Traffic Police has issued advisories regarding route restrictions and diversions. They've also prohibited vehicles from halting or parking along Tughlak Road, Safdarjung Road, and Kemal Ataturk Marg.
AAP leaders and supporters will assemble at Patel Chowk in the national capital at 10 am and march towards PM Modi's residence via Tughlaq Road.
Despite AAP's plans, Delhi Police have refused to grant permission for the protest.
The protest is a response to Kejriwal's arrest on March 21 in connection with a money laundering case linked to the scrapped excise policy. He remains in Enforcement Directorate custody until Thursday.
To facilitate smoother traffic flow, Delhi Traffic Police advises against using certain routes, including Kemal Ataturk Marg, Safdarjang Road, Akbar Road, and Teen Murti Marg. They urge travelers to plan their journeys accordingly, especially to airports, railway stations, and bus terminals.
Additionally, vehicles must refrain from parking or stopping on Tughlaq Road, Safdarjang Road, and Kemal Ataturk Marg, with strict legal action for violations, including towing.
Traffic diversions will be in place through various points such as Aurobindo Chowk, roundabouts at Samrat Hotel, Gymkhana Post Office, Teen Murti Haifa, Niti Marg, and Kautilya Marg.
The AAP also launched a social media campaign where members changed their display pictures to convey a message of Kejriwal's importance in the face of Modi.
Furthermore, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj stated that the party would not celebrate Holi until Kejriwal's release.
AAP's demonstration precedes a mega rally planned by the Opposition INDIA bloc on March 31 at Ramlila Maidan against Kejriwal's arrest, emphasizing the perceived threat to democracy and the nation's interests.