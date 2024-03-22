Kejriwal's Arrest Sparks Political Turmoil; AAP Calls for Nationwide Protests

Tensions escalate following the Enforcement Directorate's arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with an alleged liquor policy scam. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has declared nationwide protests outside BJP offices today, intensifying the brewing conflict.
Amidst the uproar, the Supreme Court is expected to address Kejriwal's petition challenging his arrest, following a denied urgent hearing on his plea against the raids. The ED plans to present the Chief Minister in court today as part of ongoing proceedings.
In anticipation of potential unrest, security measures are tightened with road closures around the AAP headquarters and heightened presence of water cannons and paramilitary forces on the DDU road leading to BJP headquarters. Additionally, the ITO Metro station remains closed from 8 am to 6 pm today as advised by Delhi Police.
The arrest of Arvind Kejriwal, mere weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, triggers widespread protests from AAP supporters and condemnation from opposition leaders. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Mr. Kejriwal's family, indicating solidarity amidst the turmoil.
Amidst allegations of political vendetta, AAP officials denounce Kejriwal's arrest as a BJP-led conspiracy. The Enforcement Directorate, probing the alleged money laundering aspect of the liquor policy scam, identifies Mr. Kejriwal as a key figure in the investigation.
The arrest follows a series of summonses, culminating in a search and questioning session at Kejriwal's residence. Despite legal efforts for protection, the Delhi High Court rejects his plea, leading to his arrest and subsequent detention at the ED office overnight.
In response to the arrest, AAP announces nationwide protests, with a focal point outside the BJP headquarters in Delhi. This development unfolds shortly after the recent detention of BRS leader K Kavitha in connection with the same case, marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing investigation.