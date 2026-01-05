AAP Sarpanch Jharmal Singh Killed in Point-Blank Shooting in Amritsar

AAP leader and sarpanch of Valtoha village in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district, Jharmal Singh (50), was shot dead at point-blank range during a wedding ceremony in Amritsar on Sunday, in a chilling attack that lasted barely 13 seconds.

Advertisment

The incident took place at a popular resort near the Verka bypass, where Singh was attending the function. According to eyewitnesses, two armed men entered the venue, caught Singh unawares, and fired a shot directly at his head before fleeing the spot within seconds.

CCTV footage from the resort reportedly shows the attackers carrying out the execution-style killing and escaping swiftly, underscoring the audacity of the crime.

Notably, AAP MLA Sarwan Singh Dhun was present at the same venue at the time of the shooting.

The killing comes just weeks after another high-profile shooting incident involving kabaddi player-cum-promoter Kanwar Digvijay Singh alias Rana Balachauria (30).

Rana Balachauria was shot dead on December 15 during a kabaddi tournament in Mohali by three assailants, in full public view, around 5.30 pm. The attack occurred barely 300 metres from the Sohana police station in Sector 79, sparking widespread outrage.

Also Read: Punjab Police Nab Spy for Leaking Army Details to ISI During Operation Sindoor